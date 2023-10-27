Syndicado gets Offside: The Harold Ballard Story

Canadian distribution company Syndicado has acquired worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada and the US, to feature length doc Offside: The Harold Ballard Story.

Produced by Lone Eagle Entertainment, the doc profiles the rise and fall of Ballard, the late and infamous owner of ice hockey team the Toronto Maple Leafs. The CBS Docs original is directed by Jason Priestley. Syndicado’s deal with Lone Eagle also includes over 100 hours of series for VoD distribution including Food Network’s You Gotta Eat Here!. Greg Rubidge, president of Syndicado said: “I remember the Ballard years and his ultimate demise. I think Offside goes well beyond just the hockey audience and highlights what happens to leaders when their power goes unchecked.”