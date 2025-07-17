Synchronicity Films to bring psychological thriller from ‘Scottish Stephen King’ to screen

Scottish indie Synchronicity Films has secured the screen rights to The Good Father, the latest thriller from novelist Liam McIlvanney.

The adaptation is set to be written by multi award-winning screenwriter and long-term Synchronicity Films collaborator Jacquelin Perske (The Tattooist of Auschwitz, The Cry), who will serve as executive producer alongside Synchronicity founder and creative director Claire Mundell (The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Mayflies, The Cry).

The Good Father explores the devastating impact of trauma, family secrets and community suspicion when a child goes missing from the beach outside the family home. The novel twists and flits around the question: what could be worse than your child disappearing?

The deal was negotiated by Rebecca Watson of Valerie Hoskins Associates on behalf of James Gill of Felicity Bryan Associates. The Good Father novel was published by Bonnier Books UK earlier this month.

Synchronicity’s recent credits include The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which premiered on Sky, Stan and Peacock; BBC One drama Mayflies, based on Andrew O’Hagan’s acclaimed novel; and psychological thriller The Cry, based on the thriller by Helen FitzGerald.

The company’s upcoming slate includes The Young Team, a six-part drama adaptation for the BBC, based on Graeme Armstrong’s literary debut, and a growing pipeline of literary-driven returning dramas for UK and international audiences.

Mundell described McIlvanney as the “Scottish Stephen King” and said the novel is “deeply suspenseful and propulsive, whilst asking complex moral and emotional questions.”

McIlvanney added: “Claire and her team have such a gift for bringing complex, human stories to the screen with deep emotional truth and turning them into unforgettable drama. I know Jacquelin will bring huge heart and insight to this adaptation.”