Synchronicity Films develops Isabel Dalhousie novels by Alexander McCall Smith as TV crime series

L-R: Alexander McCall Smith, Andrea Gibb and Claire Mundell

Glasgow-based Synchronicity Films (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) has optioned the rights to the Isabel Dalhousie novels by Sir Alexander McCall Smith, best-selling author of The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.

Screenwriter Andrea Gibb (Miss Austen, Mayflies) is attached to adapt the Dalhousie novels for television and All3Media International is on board to distribute.

Set in Edinburgh and pitched as a returnable crime series, the show will follow the insatiably curious professional philosopher and amateur sleuth. The book series currently consists of 15 novels, the most recent being The Conditions of Unconditional Love.

Claire Mundell, Synchronicity Films’ founder, said: “We love adapting popular novels for screen at Synchronicity and I’m especially excited to be in advanced development on this well-loved series from Alexander McCall Smith – the Isabel Dalhousie novels. Dalhousie will appeal to viewers around the world who love an iconic female character such as Isabel and an entertaining, characterful, warm-hearted soft crime mystery series, all played out in the visually delicious world of Edinburgh.”

Initially developed as a 6×60’ series, the show has Mundell (The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Mayflies, The Cry) and Deanne Cunningham (Endeavour, Cold Feet), the company’s head of development, attached as executive producers.

