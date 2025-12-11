Please wait...
Swerve Sports jumps for joy with trampolining, cycling specials

Swerve TV is jumping for joy over trampoline deal

NEWS BRIEF: Multi-platform media company Swerve TV has acquired new content for its Swerve Sports FAST channel, including a cycling-themed short factual film and a trampolining special.

Zana: Women of the Little 500, produced by State Bicycle Co., follows the Melanzana women’s Little 500 cycling team on their quest for a historic three-peat win at a collegiate cycling race in the US. Meanwhile, through a licencing agreement with The Freestyle Trampoline Association, Swerve Sports has added an exclusive special featuring highlights from the women’s finals of the 2025 Freestyle Trampoline World Championships held in Barcelona earlier this year.

C21 reporter 11-12-2025 ©C21Media
