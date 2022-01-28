Please wait...
Viaplay YA drama Threesome heads to SBS

Yellow Bird’s Threesome was ordered by Viaplay

NEWS BRIEF: Australian national broadcaster SBS has acquired Swedish young-adult drama Threesome, which was commissioned by NENT Group-owned streaming service Viaplay.

Threesome, which is produced by Yellow Bird and distributed by Eccho Rights, has also been sold to international broadcasters including Channel 4 (UK), RTL (Germany), Canal+ (France) and TVing (South Korea).

28-01-2022
