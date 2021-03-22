Script46 marries authors and prodcos

A new agency to bridge the gap between authors and production companies has been founded in Sweden.

Set up by Hazy Days Media owner Mikael Törneman and publisher Melker Garay, the team at Script46 will adapt books into scripts and then represent the work to the industry.

Authors will pay a fee for this service, while prodcos and distributors will be able to sign up to the Malmö-based firm’s digital library to view scripts.

Alongside Garay and Törneman, CEO, Annica Lindeberg, co-founder of One Planet Productions and a former head of acquisitions at TV4, will serve as strategic consultant and assist with digital communications.

Jimmy Karlsson, Kirsi Vikman and Petra Norman are among the scriptwriters at Script46 who will work on the adaptations.

Törneman said: “Many authors dream of having their book adapted into a film or a TV series, but to the vast majority these remain just dreams. Script46 wants to change this, and the company’s business idea developed out of the fact that the TV landscape has changed radically.”