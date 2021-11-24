Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Sweden’s TV4, C More to adapt Norwegian romantic drama Heartbeats

Heartbeats was originally made by Anti for Norway’s TV2

Swedish commercial broadcaster TV4 and streaming service C More have commissioned a local version of Norwegian romantic drama Heartbeats.

The new 8×16’ series, which was originally produced by Anti for TV2 in Norway, is being made by Baluba in Sweden and will premiere in January.

Magnify Media, part of Plimsoll Productions, will distribute both the Swedish and Norwegian versions of Heartbeats, which follows the love story of two 20-somethings who end up expecting a baby after a one-night stand.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 24-11-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

TV4, Alpha TV greenlight France's The Secret Song for Sweden, Greece
TV4, VRT, NPO among broadcasters convinced by Channel 4's Deceit
TV4 seeks drama, docs, reality for AVoD
TV4, C More prep Swedish royal drama
TV4 dares to win with SAS adaptation
TV4, C More adapt Rosenfeldt novel
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

International indies set up The Creatives alliance and partner Fremantle
John Morayniss's Blink Studios brings in Newman, Rankin as first exec appointments
Blumhouse looking to produce joint horror IP for TV series and feature film
Disney Television Animation adds to dev team to fuel content expansion
Tehran, Call My Agent, Tennant among International Emmy Award winners