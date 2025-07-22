Sweden’s SVT orders bisexual dating format Double Up Love from Banijay’s Meter/Jarowskij

Swedish public broadcaster SVT has commissioned a dating format in which bisexual singles attempt to find romance.

Created by Banijay label Meter/Jarowskij (Good Luck Guys), Double Up Love (working title) brings a group of bi people together in a villa to explore attraction, emotions and new relationships.

The singles use the high-stakes ‘list room,’ where mutual choices lead to matches and being left off the list means elimination.

Meter/Jarowskij CEO Madelene Hansson said: “With pride season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to celebrate the bi community alongside our partner SVT. Double Up Love perfectly reflects the inclusive nature of Swedish culture, by putting bi singles front and centre like never before.

“This is a dating format where the possibilities are limitless, with no judgement, just real connection. It’s emotionally charged television, and we think audiences are more than ready for a new kind of dating show.”

James Townley, chief creative officer, development, at Banijay Entertainment, said: “Meter/ Jarowskij is leading the charge on authentic storytelling to truly reflect modern relationships. This format taps into the cultural zeitgeist where audiences want to see themselves reflected on screen. And above all, this new dating format delivers entertainment and unforgettable moments from start to finish.”