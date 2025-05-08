Please wait...
Sweden’s SVT faces up to Popular Problems with comedy series from Banijay’s Filmlance

Swedish comedy Popular Problem

Swedish pubcaster SVT has commissioned a scripted comedy series called Popular Problems from Banijay Nordic’s Filmlance International.

Created by and starring Sissela Benn and Jonatan Unge, Popular Problems (6×30’) explores the absurd complexity of continuing a relationship when you’ve decided to break up, all because you happen to have a child together.

Benn and Unge form the writing team with Isabella Rodriguez and Andreas Nygård, while Ernst De Geer is director. Sigrid Nordenhake produces for Filmlance, while Julia Törnberg and Mats Grimberg exec produce.

Film i Skåne and Joakim Rang are coproducing the series, which begins filming in and around Malmö this spring. It will premiere on SVT in 2026.

