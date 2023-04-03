Please wait...
Sweden’s C More investigates more Helsinki Crimes

Helsinki Crimes debuted last year

NEWS BRIEF: Swedish streamer C More has commissioned a second season of detective drama Helsinki Crimes (Harjunpää) from ITV Studios Finland.

Helsinki Crimes is based on Matti Yrjänä Joensuu’s series of novels and follows the journey of a renowned detective as he investigates a wave of serious crimes in present-day Helsinki. It is written by Harri Virtanen (Deadwind) and directed by Matti Kinnunen (Cargo) and launched on Netflix last year.

C21 reporter 03-04-2023 ©C21Media

