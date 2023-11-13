Sweden’s Astrid Lindgren Co names Max Hallén as CEO, Cilla Nergårdh departs

The Astrid Lindgren Company in Sweden has appointed Max Hallén as its new CEO to succeed Cilla Nergårdh, who is stepping down and joining the firm’s board.

Hallén will join in the new year from Miso Film, where he has been MD for almost two years.

Before that, he was director of business affairs at Swedish broadcaster TV4 from 2020 to 2022 and senior business and rights adviser at Bonnier Broadcasting, from 2016 to 2020.

Nergårdh is “moving on to new professional challenges” but will also take a seat on the board of the company, which manages the rights to the late Swedish author’s works.