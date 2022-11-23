SVT commissions local version of NBC songwriting format Songland

Swedish pubcaster SVT has commissioned a local version of songwriting competition format Songland, which originally aired on NBC in the US.

Songland gives unestablished songwriters the chance to pitch their music to famous singers. The format was created by Dave Stewart, one half of British pop duo Eurythmics, and initially ran on NBC for two seasons in 2019-20.

In each episode of SVT’s 6×60’ adaptation, four budding songwriters will pitch their songs to a famous musical artist who, at the end of the show, will choose a song to be released.

Under the creative guidance of three professional music producers – Linnea ‘Nea’ Södahl, Carl Falk Gramer and Elias Kapari – work is then done to develop the song to its full potential and to suit the artist.

Songland will premiere on SVT in spring next year. The original production companies behind the NBC version were Live Animals and Universal Television Alternative Studio.