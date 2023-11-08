SVoDS down under drop investment in local content, industry calls for urgent regulation

Australian SVoD players have slashed their investment in local programming over the last year according to data from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

Netflix, Amazon, Stan, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ collectively invested A$324m (US$208m) in Australian programmes during the 2022/23 financial year, dropping from A$335m the previous year.

Significantly, this includes a A$35m decrease in commissioned drama and documentary content. However, the SVoDs increased expenditure by A$24m on acquired programmes.

The ACMA data also revealed an additional A$453m was spent by the streamers on acquiring, producing or investing in 39 Australian-related programmes, but these did not meet the criteria for classification as Australian content which includes commissioning Australian-related programmes and providing long-term employment opportunities through local production facilities.

Screen Producers Australia CEO Matthew Deaner said that drop in investment was a clear indication of the dire need for regulation of the streaming platforms.

“The key question to ask here is how much of this overall A$777m spent by SVoDs is resulting in these titles being owned by the Australian creator, with continuing evidence of a massive wealth transfer away from our creative industry into the hands of streaming businesses as our valuable intellectual property rights are increasingly being lost as a cultural asset,” Deaner said.

In terms of content availability, the streamers did provide more Australian content across all five SVoD platforms, supplying an additional 1,412 titles, bringing the total to 3,757 Australian programme titles available on the digital platforms.

“It is disappointing, in the context of Australia’s new National Cultural Policy, Revive, that these figures show that steaming services have decreased their spending on commissioning Australian programmes this year, down by A$34.6m or 13.6% from the previous year,” he said.

SPA noted the rapid increase in both spending and hours of sporting programmes on streaming platforms. Sport now comprises 77% of streaming content titles and 57.5% of hours of Australian programmes available on streaming services.

Deaner said: “This seems to be at the expense of drama programming which is at 14.96%, down from 22.5% in 2021/22.

“While the ACMA report provides important quantitative data about spending by SVoDs, there is an important qualitative issue resulting from the strong market power of streaming platforms as the main commissioners of content from Australian producers. Who actually owns Australian stories is of critical importance to the future of our industry – having a stake in a programme’s success drives local business viability and sustainability.”

SPA is continuing to engage with members and the Australian Government on how the industry can ensure that it gets the right policy settings to continue to grow our industry.