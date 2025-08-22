SVoD service Fox One strikes Amazon distribution deal as it launches in US

Fox One, the newly launched SVoD service from Fox Corp, has struck a carriage deal with Amazon to accompany its launch in the US on Thursday.

Through this partnership the service, which represents the first time Fox Corp has ventured into the direct-to-consumer streaming business, will be offered via Prime Video, widening its distribution footprint as it looks to scale up.

Priced at US$19.99, the service will bring together Fox’s news, sports and entertainment brands, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, B1G, Fox local stations and the Fox broadcast network.

While Fox has been clear that it wants the service to succeed and gain traction with consumers, it does not wish to cannibalise its linear audiences.

As demonstrated by its recent fourth quarter earnings, Fox Corp’s business remains healthy – revenue was up 6% to US$3.29bn in the quarter – while many of its rivals’ linear businesses are in rapid, accelerating decline.

Rather than encouraging cable subscribers to cut the cord, the company says Fox One will target the 65 million or more American households that “live outside the cable bundle,” as it begins the transition to streaming without damaging its still-healthy linear operation.

“We are excited to get Fox One in the hands of viewers today, and bring our leading news, sports and entertainment programming to fans who have been underserved in the streaming ecosystem to date,” said Pete Distad, who leads Fox One and serves as CEO, direct-to-consumer at Fox Corporation.

“In my time here, I have come to appreciate that Fox is as ambitious and entrepreneurial a tech company as it is a media company. The team has worked tirelessly to bring all of our live programming together with our emerging technology into the new Fox One platform in a very short period of time… and we are just getting started. Fox One will continue to rapidly evolve in the weeks and months ahead to seek to not only meet, but exceed our customers’ expectations for a premium and personalised viewing experience in an AI-powered world.”

In addition to Amazon, Fox has also collaborated with Disney as it ventures into the streaming market for the first time. Last week, it revealed a bundle with Disney’s new ESPN SVoD service, which also went live in the US on Thursday.

The new ESPN service is priced at US$29.99 monthly and features ESPN’s linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes) as well as ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX.

The launch of the US-only platform marks the first time consumers are able to access all of ESPN’s programming outside of the cable bundle, marking a momentous shift in Disney’s transition from linear to digital.

“This is a monumental day for all of us at ESPN, for The Walt Disney Company and, most importantly, for our fans,” said ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

“ESPN DTC and the ESPN app are a powerful combination marking a major turning point in how we serve sports fans – anytime, anywhere – for years to come. We’ve put a lot of hard work into this launch, with the full force of ESPN and Disney behind it, and we can’t wait for fans to experience all of ESPN in the ESPN app.”