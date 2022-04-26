Please wait...
Superights hires sales and acquisitions manager for Asia, Oz and NZ

French children’s distributor Superights has appointed Juliette Bechu as manager of sales and acquisitions for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Juliette Bechu

Bechu previously worked in the international cinema distribution industry, most recently as sales executive at Paris-based BAC Films. She will continue to be based in Paris for her new role.

Superights’ deputy general manager Nathalie Pinguet said: “Juliette’s previous experience in cinema international sales will bring some freshness and new energies to our organisation.

“Her background experience in Asian territories will be a significant benefit to her new position at Superights, confirming the company’s worldwide expansion plans.”

Karolina Kaminska 26-04-2022 ©C21Media

