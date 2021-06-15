Please wait...
Home > News > Superights adopts Tencent's Little Penguin

Superights adopts Tencent’s Little Penguin

The Adventures of Little Penguin is in production

ANNECY: French kids’ distributor Superights has secured global sales rights (excluding China) to Chinese streamer Tencent Video’s forthcoming series The Adventures of Little Penguin.

Superights is currently offering the 52×5’ show at the MIFA conference in Annecy, France. The series follows Oscar, a young penguin looking to explore his home island. With no dialogue, the series is aimed at kids aged between four and six years old.

Production on the show has already begun, with the first half of the first season expected to be delivered in November this year. The rest will be ready at the beginning of 2022.

Superights and Tencent have worked together before, partnering on animation series Osmond (52×13’), which is currently in production.

olihammett
Oli Hammett 15-06-2021 ©C21Media

