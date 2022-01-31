Please wait...
Super Channel, ScoreG Productions team for docuseries on boxer Arturo Gatti

Docuseries Thunder: The Life & Death of Arturo Gatti is in production

Canadian broadcast network Super Channel is partnering with ScoreG Productions on a three-part documentary series exploring the life and mysterious death of Italian-Canadian boxer Arturo Gatti.

Thunder: The Life & Death of Arturo Gatti tells the story of Montreal-born Gatti, who made a name for himself in the boxing world for his fan-friendly fighting style. His life was cut short at the age of 37 when he was found dead in a hotel room in Brazil while on vacation with his family.

Written and directed by Guillaume Carlier (Borrowed From Nature) of Kino Sum, production on the series is expected to be completed shortly. The series is produced by Alex Orlando (Histoires de Chars), as well as Adam Scorgie and Shane Fennessey of ScoreG Productions.

Upstream Flix is representing the film’s worldwide sales. The project is not authorised or endorsed by Arturo Gatti’s estate.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 31-01-2022 ©C21Media

