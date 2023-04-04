Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Sundance Now picks up Australia’s Scrublands

Jay Ryan

NEWS BRIEF: Streaming service Sundance Now has picked up Australian drama series Scrublands from London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights for the US and English-speaking Canada.

Scrublands was originally produced by Australia’s Easy Tiger for local streaming service Stan and Nine Network. Based on the best-selling crime novel by Chris Hammer, Scrublands, which recently wrapped principal photography in Victoria, is set in an isolated country town, where a charismatic and dedicated young priest Byron Swift (Jay Ryan) calmly opens fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners.

C21 reporter 04-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

S4C greenlights Wildflame factual pair
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
ITV searches for factual shows about con artists to stock streamer ITVX
Disney+ orders period drama adaptation of CJ Sansom's first Shardlake novel
Red Pepper Pictures adapts NBCU's Real Housewives format in SA Winelands