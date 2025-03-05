Please wait...
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong working on original film for HBO

Succession was a huge success for HBO

Warner Bros Discovery’s premium cablenet HBO will debut an original film, written, directed, and executive produced by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong this spring.

Production on the film begins this month in Park City, Utah and will be the seven-time Emmy winner and Oscar-nominated Armstrong’s feature directorial debut. Pay TV broadcaster Sky has announced it will air the project in the UK.

The film stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef as a group of billionaire friends who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

The film is written and directed by Armstrong, executive produced by Armstrong, Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod and Jill Footlick.

Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said: “We’re ecstatic to be back in business with the singular talent Jesse Armstrong coming off our fruitful collaboration on Succession.

“Jesse once again raises the bar with a bold examination of modern greed, power and male ambition. That this feature serves as his directorial debut will only elevate what is already thrilling on the page, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this timely film with the world soon.”

