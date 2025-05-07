STV Studios sends The Troops into BBC Scotland

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Scotland has commissioned a limited documentary series from STV Studios that goes inside the barracks of the British Army’s Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Troops (3×60’) follows the day-to-day lives of the soldiers at home and abroad and is produced by STV Studios Factual, whose creative director, Craig Hunter, exec produces with Rosy Marshall-McCrae. The series was developed by director of development Lucy Hazzard and James Burrough. Abby Herron is series producer.