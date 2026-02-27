Study finds Gen Z, Gen Alpha want to see caring, affectionate dads, vulnerable men on screen

A new study from the Center for Scholars & Storytellers (CSS) at UCLA claims young audiences, aged between 10 to 24, are rejecting outdated masculine stereotypes on screen and instead want to see caring, affectionate dads and vulnerable men in movies and TV.

The study, titled Gen Alpha & Gen Z: Evolving Masculinity, surveyed 1,500 adolescents across the US to understand what today’s youth want to see when it comes to men on screen.

According to the study, there is a “universal” desire among the respondents to see boys and men on screen moving away from classic strong, silent hero archetypes and towards vulnerability, affection and connection.

‘Joyful fatherhood’ was the single most requested portrayal of masculinity by adolescents surveyed by the researchers, with nearly 60% of young people asking to see more fathers openly showing love and enjoying parenting.

46% of respondents are seeking content that shows men asking for help, including with their mental health.

The findings are part of the CSS’ Teen Snapshot series, which aims to elevate youth voices and generate actionable research-based insights for storytellers and content creators seeking to authentically represent, positively impact, and capture the attention of young audiences.

“Our findings reveal a profound cultural shift: youth are craving a version of masculinity defined by emotional availability and joyful connection,” said Yalda T. Uhls, founder and CEO of CSS and the study’s senior author and adjunct professor in UCLA’s psychology department.

“By highlighting these narratives of partnership and care, storytellers can offer a vision of masculinity rooted in hope and love. For today’s young audiences, the most compelling hero isn’t the one standing alone, but the one who has the courage to be present.”

“It might be easy for someone making a teen or young adult show to say: This really only applies to younger kids. But we see from ages 15 to 24, young people still prefer nurturing, emotionally available men, who serve as positive models of masculinity for them,” said Matt Puretz, CSS senior researcher and co-author of the Teen Snapshot report.