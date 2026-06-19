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Studiocanal, Superprod adapt Dermot O’Leary kids’ books into animated series

Animated action-comedy series Toto the Ninja Cat

Studiocanal Television and French prodco Superprod are developing UK TV presenter Dermot O’Leary’s Toto the Ninja Cat children’s books into an animated action-comedy series.

Written by O’Leary and illustrated by Nick East, the series of six books have been translated into 19 languages. A seventh will be published later this year.

The books centre on a partially sighted cat who turns her visual impairment into a ninja superpower, using heightened senses to navigate the city and outsmart villains. Alongside her brother and band of newfound friends, she courageously protects the animals of London from countless disasters and villainous plots.

The 52×11’ TV adaptation is being written by Nick Ostler and Mark Huckerby (Danger Mouse) and exec produced by O’Leary and his director wife Dee Koppang O’Leary (The Crown, Rivals, Bridgerton).

The copro is among the first to emerge from Studiocanal’s in-house label Studiocanal Stories, which was formed in 2024 and is dedicated to literary adaptations for film and TV. Studiocanal and Superights are handling worldwide sales of the series.

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Karolina Kaminska 19-06-2026 ©C21Media
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