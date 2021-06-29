StudioCanal captures Monster of Florence

French producer and distributor StudioCanal is working on a true crime scripted series based on the novel The Monster of Florence: A True Story starring Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

Banderas (Pain and Glory, The Mask of Zorro) plays Italian crime reporter Mario Spezi in the limited series and, along with American fiction writer Douglas Preston, investigates one of the most notorious serial murder cases in European history.

Set to shoot in Florence, Sardinia and Tuscany, The Monster of Florence (6×60’) has been written by Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), who also directs, and Anders Thomas Jensen (Riders of Justice, After the Wedding, In a Better World). Banderas and Emanuel Nunez are executive producers.

Arcel said: “What happens if an entire country starts believing a destructive lie, fed to them by corrupt men in power? That’s the big idea at the heart of The Monster of Florence and I can’t imagine a better time to tell it. Combine that with an epic story that literally has everything; a riveting murder mystery, Satanic cults, gangsters, corrupt cops and a vast conspiracy, it’s any filmmaker’s dream come true.”