Studio21 script comp opens for entries

The seventh edition of the Studio21 Drama Series Script Competition (#studio21scriptcomp – formerly the C21 Drama Series Script Competition) has opened for entries.

We’re looking for a pilot script for an international drama that will appeal to audiences and coproducers worldwide. You can find out more and enter online by CLICKING HERE.

The competition connects emerging writers with the global content business, offering the winner a £10,000 development option and a unique opportunity to connect with the global drama business through C21Media’s Content London in December.

The winning project will be developed by Studio21, supported by an advisory board made up of the most creative showrunners and executives in the business. They include Chris Albrecht, who built HBO with shows like Sex & the City and The Sopranos, to Netflix’s former head of international programming and a raft of leading showrunners who have created and run series from Criminal Minds to Rome, Shameless, Spooks, This Life and many more. Studio21 will connect the project with the right coproducer, platform, channel or partner.

Previous winners now have their shows in development with leading producers, and the raft of new writers and projects taken under the Studio21 wing is commanding the attention of coproducers and commissioners worldwide.

From the pool of submissions, made between June 16 and October 1 this year, a shortlist of 21 scripts will be selected. From these, six finalists will be chosen to present their script to the global drama business at Content London 2021, or through the Content London digital initiative, whichever the world allows!

This audience includes key commissioners from digital platforms including Amazon, Netflix and Hulu, plus broadcasters from ABC, the BBC and Channel 4 to YLE, and ZDF, attending Content London.

Shortlisted entries will be announced on October 22, 2021, and the six finalists will be announced on October 29, 2021. The winning writer will receive £10,000 from Studio21 to option the project and acquire the script. Studio21 will further develop the project in association with the writer to take out internationally.

The Studio21 Drama Series Script Competition is produced in association with C21Media, Content London and Script Angel. Each finalist will also receive a free consultancy session from Script Angel.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get your script in front of the world’s drama community! We are looking for original drama series with global appeal. Be part of the story.

WHAT WRITERS SAY ABOUT THE DRAMA SERIES SCRIPT COMPETITION AND STUDIO21

“To say I’ve had an epic, exciting journey since my script, Parasomnia, won the Studio21 script competition in 2018 is something of an understatement! The Studio 21 team spent a lot of time helping me to hone my ideas and the script itself, to the point where it attracted serious attention. Parasomnia is now in development with one of the UK’s most respected production companies and a top US industry executive. The Studio21 team has been brilliant throughout. I can’t thank them enough.”

Jan Smith, creator, Parasomnia

“Since optioning Bakersfield, Studio21’s input has been fantastic, connecting the project with a top US agent and bringing A-list showrunners in alongside me to further develop the show. Their energy, enthusiasm, contacts and commitment has been instrumental in getting Bakersfield noticed in the very competitive US market.”

Alister McDermott, creator, Bakersfield

“My work with Studio21 has been instrumental in my career as a television screenwriter. The opportunity to develop my television series with them has helped my voice be heard in the industry and opened many doors for me. I’ve had a fantastic experience with the team, and I am always appreciative of their support, feedback, and advice. Their way of working with a writer is highly personalised and I really value the relationship I have with them. I trust in the team to help me through the development process and work with me to improve and hone my script, while helping me preserve the spirit of my story. I have a lot to thank Studio21 for. I would encourage anyone to pursue an opportunity to work with them.”

Zia Holloway, creator, Wayward

“C21 are exceptionally good at giving visibility to emerging writers and amplifying new voices. Winning the competition was a shock and has changed the course of my career. I am immensely grateful to David and Hayley at Studio21 for the development opportunities I have since been afforded. I can’t recommend this competition enough for any writer keen to take the next steps into the industry.”

Grace Link, creator, Crack of Dawn

“Making the final of the script competition is a hugely significant opportunity, not only for the potential subsequent relationships formed, but also the unique chance to pitch at Content London – an intimidating prospect that turned out to be immensely confidence-boosting. On top of that, seeing and hearing about so many sides of the industry over the course of the conference and talking to delegates was fascinating and eye-opening. We received full support and encouragement throughout the whole process – something that has continued to be the case now that my project is in development with Studio21. I can’t recommend entering enough!”

Alice Burden, creator, On Solstice Hill

“Studio21 truly understands the journey of a project; from the early genesis of the idea within the writer’s brain, to the complex and often challenging approach of taking that idea out into the market. At each stage, and with each decision, they remain loyal protectors of the original vision of their writers, whilr at the same time their feedback and development notes are testing, considered and intelligent. I have found working with Studio21 on my project a real pleasure, both personally and professionally. I consider myself part of the team, and that kind of connection and trust is hard to find, and even harder not to celebrate. If you come across an opportunity to work with them, fight for it!”

Samuel Jefferson, creator, Renegade

“The Studio21 drama series script competition is hands-down the best available in the UK for aspiring TV writers. There are a few things that make it unique: 1. The competition doesn’t work in a vacuum – forming an integral part of Content London. C21 gives real exposure to all the finalists by way of the live pitch and press/event coverage. 2. The winner receives an option and development deal worth £10,000 to shepherd the project towards production. 3. The Studio21 team helps all the finalists through valuable script notes and feedback. 4. Finalists also have access to the Content London event and the ability to set up meetings with senior executives.”

Jon Smith, finalist, 2019/2020

“The Studio21 Script Competition is unlike any American script competitions we’ve entered. All finalists were invited to Content London to pitch their work and take part in the industry showcases and keynotes. This gave us a highly respected platform to discuss our projects and careers with real decision makers in the UK industry. Even if you don’t win the first prize option and development deal, every finalist takes home a vastly expanded network of face-to-face contacts, and this can be a real game-changer for emerging writers to break into a highly competitive industry.”

Ian Masters, finalist, 2019/2020