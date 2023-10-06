Studio21 announces 2023 script competition shortlist

Studio21, the C21-backed fresh talent development producer, has announced the 23-strong shortlist of projects bidding for a £10,000 development prize through its annual Drama Series Script Competition.

The ninth edition of the Studio21 Drama Series Script Competition (#studio21scriptcomp) attracted nearly 300 entries from some of the world’s most exciting emerging writers.

The 23 shortlisted projects are:

Apprehensive by Korede Amosun

Autumn by Ru Briant

Bone by Dylanne Corcoran

Breaking The Ice by Leana Jalukse

Clara Just Isn’t Fun by Amelia Guttridge

Darling of the Right; Enemy of My People by Mahad Ali

Dirty Laundry by Diorella Mirasol

Edge-eh by Ece Hakim

Eleanor Rising by Shaun McKenna

Hidden by Rosalind De Aragues

Passing by Sarah Grouchala

Petrol Girls by Jade Maitre

Rabbit Hole by Simon Kay

Rupture by Sally Pitts

Sold Down the River by Savina Kanagasabay

Terra Noxa by Laura Piety

The American School by Justine Beed

The Escape Velocity by Mark Murphy

The Gay Street Chronicles by Simon Warne

The Houdini Detectives by Harry Mould

The Keeper of the King’s Menagerie by Judith Bunting

The Querent by Katy Lynam

Trackside by Berri George and Travis Carter

Six finalists will be selected from the longlist to pitch their projects at Content London.

The winning writer will receive £10,000 from Studio21 to option the project and acquire the script. Studio21 will further develop the project in association with the writer to take it out internationally.

Previous winners now have their shows in development with leading producers.

The six finalists will be announced on October 27, 2023.

The Studio21 Drama Series Script Competition is produced in association with C21Media, Content London and Script Angel.

