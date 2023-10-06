Please wait...
Studio21 announces 2023 script competition shortlist

Studio21, the C21-backed fresh talent development producer, has announced the 23-strong shortlist of projects bidding for a £10,000 development prize through its annual Drama Series Script Competition.

The ninth edition of the Studio21 Drama Series Script Competition (#studio21scriptcomp) attracted nearly 300 entries from some of the world’s most exciting emerging writers.

The 23 shortlisted projects are:

Apprehensive by Korede Amosun
Autumn by Ru Briant
Bone by Dylanne Corcoran
Breaking The Ice by Leana Jalukse
Clara Just Isn’t Fun by Amelia Guttridge
Darling of the Right; Enemy of My People by Mahad Ali
Dirty Laundry by Diorella Mirasol
Edge-eh by Ece Hakim
Eleanor Rising by Shaun McKenna
Hidden by Rosalind De Aragues
Passing by Sarah Grouchala
Petrol Girls by Jade Maitre
Rabbit Hole by Simon Kay
Rupture by Sally Pitts
Sold Down the River by Savina Kanagasabay
Terra Noxa by Laura Piety
The American School by Justine Beed
The Escape Velocity by Mark Murphy
The Gay Street Chronicles by Simon Warne
The Houdini Detectives by Harry Mould
The Keeper of the King’s Menagerie by Judith Bunting
The Querent by Katy Lynam
Trackside by Berri George and Travis Carter

Six finalists will be selected from the longlist to pitch their projects at Content London.

The winning writer will receive £10,000 from Studio21 to option the project and acquire the script. Studio21 will further develop the project in association with the writer to take it out internationally.

Previous winners now have their shows in development with leading producers.

The six finalists will be announced on October 27, 2023.

The Studio21 Drama Series Script Competition is produced in association with C21Media, Content London and Script Angel.

You can find out more about Studio21 by CLICKING HERE.

C21 reporter 06-10-2023 ©C21Media
