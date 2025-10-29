Please wait...
Studio TF1 America pre-sells The Sunshine Murders to UpTV

The Sunshine Murders from TF1 Group and A+E Global Media

NEWS BRIEF: US cable network UpTV has acquired cosy crime drama The Sunshine Murders, the first scripted series distributed by Studio TF1 America, the New York-based joint venture from France’s TF1 Group and US outfit A+E Global Media.

Produced by Cork Films, Green Olive Films and Three Point Capital for UK broadcaster 5, the 10×45’ title stars Marina Sirtis and Emily Corcoran as two half-sisters who form an unlikely crime-solving duo.

