Studio Lambert promotes trio to bolster US, UK development teams

Gogglebox and Undercover Boss creator Studio Lambert has made a series of promotions to strengthen its development teams in both the UK and US.

Niall O’Driscoll has moved from London, where he was head of development for unscripted, to Los Angeles to become senior VP of development and current.

In the UK, Harry Knott has been promoted into O’Driscoll’s old role having previously been deputy head and Rose Hibbert has been upped to head of talent at Studio Lambert North in Manchester.

The All3Media-owned firm said the moves reflect its growing slate, with season four of The Circle launching on Netflix this week and Lovestruck High due to debut on Amazon’s Prime Video on May 18.

O’Driscoll, who previously headed the development team in the UK, takes responsibility for all new US development and current production for the company, reporting to exec VP Jack Burgess.

He has been at Studio Lambert since 2014 and helped to create hit formats including The Circle (Netflix), Naked Attraction (Channel 4) and Lovestruck High (Prime Video). He has also worked in development and production for the BBC and ITV.

Burgess said: “Niall is one of the most talented creatives in our industry and has been central to all of the success we have had over the last few years. I’m thrilled to be reunited with him in our Los Angeles office, adding firepower at the perfect time as our US business expands rapidly.”

Knott joined Studio Lambert’s development team in 2015 and played a role in the creation of Race Across The World (BBC Two), The Circle (Channel 4/Netflix), Lovestruck High (Prime Video) and further commissions in the UK and the US. Before joining Studio Lambert, Knott worked in production in Manchester, Leeds and London, with credits including Dragons’ Den (BBC Two), Mary Portas: Secret Shopper (Channel 4) and Undercover Boss (ITV).

Hibbert joined Studio Lambert in 2017 and prior to that worked predominantly in casting and on location for factual entertainment and structured reality series. Hibbert will report to Darrell Olsen, head of unscripted at Studio Lambert North.