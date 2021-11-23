Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Studio Hamburg Enterprises picks up My Husband’s Wife

Lucy Loves Drama’s My Husband’s Wife

NEWS BRIEF: German distributor Studio Hamburg Enterprises has picked up international sales rights on a script basis to drama series My Husband’s Wife from Finnish production company Lucy Loves Drama.

The 8×45’ series has been commissioned by Finnish pubcaster YLE. Production is now complete, with Studio Hamburg handling world sales and the premiere on YLE is set for January 2022. Written by Juuli Niemi and directed by his sister Inara Niemi, My Husband’s Wife tells the story of a businessman whose decades-long double life is revealed after he suffers a massive stroke.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 23-11-2021 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

International indies set up The Creatives alliance and partner Fremantle
John Morayniss's Blink Studios brings in Newman, Rankin as first exec appointments
Blumhouse looking to produce joint horror IP for TV series and feature film
Squid Game’s tentacles stretch into unscripted
New Endemol Shine Brazil CEO Freitas eyes multiplatform format engagement