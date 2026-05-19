Studio 100 takes global rights to Gaumont’s Living Wild

NEWS BRIEF: Munich-based Studio 100 International has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Gaumont Animation’s upcoming 2D comedy-adventure series Living Wild.

Aimed at kids aged 6-11, Living Wild is scheduled for delivery this fall, when it will air on France Télévisions and Italy’s Rai. Coproduced with Enanimation and India’s Toonz Media, the series centres on three pampered city pets who are suddenly forced to survive in the wilderness. Studio 100 will present the series to buyers at Mifa in Annecy next month.