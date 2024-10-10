Studio 100, Gaumont, former Netflix exec Josh Fisher team on Jungle Book series

Studio 100 International, Gaumont and former Netflix exec Josh Fisher have teamed up to co-develop an animated series inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s classic The Jungle Book.

Jungle Book: Cub Club Adventures (working title) is based on a concept by former Netflix Kids and Family senior manager Fisher and is currently in early development.

Exploring the untold life of Mowgli before he turns 11 years old, it is aimed at children aged 4-7 and their families.

The show focuses on Mowgli’s adventures with his young animal friends in the jungle, during an earlier stage than depicted in the classic book, and in previous films and series adaptations.

Published in 1894 as a collection of stories by the English author Kipling, The Jungle Book IP has been in the public domain for decades.

With development underway, Studio 100 International and Gaumont are seeking partners for the anticipated 52×11′ CGI series.

Studio 100 International’s Richard Rowe, Gaumont’s Terry Kalagian and Fisher, via his company I Josh Around, will serve as executive producers.

It marks the second project in the ongoing first-look collaboration between Studio 100 International and Gaumont Animation, who will present the project at Mipcom in Cannes later this month.

Rowe, executive producer at Studio 100 International, said: “This was the clearest one-line pitch for a show we have ever heard. We already know how beloved the franchise is among kids and families, and it felt like the perfect time to delve into Mowgli’s early years, appealing to a slightly younger audience.”

Terry Kalagian, president at Gaumont’s animation, kids and family division, added: “It brings together the deep love of this well-known IP with a new, fresh creative direction.”