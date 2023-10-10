Studio 100 acquires stake in Tenerife-based animation studio 3Doubles Producciones

Munich-based children’s producer and distributor Studio 100 Media has acquired a stake in Tenerife-based animation studio 3Doubles Producciones.

Studio 100 and 3Doubles have already collaborated on projects including films Giants of La Mancha and Mia and me: The Hero of Centopia.

LA-based Viva Kids also acquired a stake in 3Doubles earlier this year. The three companies will now aim to produce new movies and series together, which will be distributed by Studio 100 internationally and by Viva Pictures in North America.

No financial details of the acquisition were disclosed.

Studio 100 Media’s CEO, Martin Krieger, said: “This acquisition is an important next step for the expansion of Studio 100 Media’s European slate of animated series and movies. It will further strengthen our close cooperation with LA-based Viva Kids, who also acquired a stake in 3Doubles earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to work with such exceptional partners and to be part of a major force in creating and distributing innovative content for the international market.”