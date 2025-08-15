Streamz books time on the couch with adaptation of YouTube counselling series Blue Therapy

Belgian VoD service Streamz has commissioned a local-language version of counselling series Blue Therapy.

Titled Koppels in Crisis, the adaptation is produced by All3Media Belgium and is presented by relationships therapist Jess Donckers.

The format sees four couples undergo intensive therapeutic dialogues, building toward a critical, potentially life‑changing juncture: will the couples reconcile or part ways?

Blue Therapy started life as a YouTube series on the TrendCentrl channel in 2021 before being adapted by Luti Fagbenle’s London-based prodco Osun Group for E4 in the UK, titled In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy.

Earlier this year, Netflix ordered its own version of the format, also to be made by Osun Group.

Fagbenle said: “Blue Therapy’s universal themes of communication, conflict and commitment have resonated widely since its grassroots YouTube origins. The Belgian adaptation underscores how adaptable and culturally relevant the format is.”