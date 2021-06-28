Streaming content spend tops $220bn

The gross cash amount spent producing and licensing new content for streaming platforms rose by 16.4% in 2020 to reach US$220.2bn, according to a report by London-based fintech firm Purely.

The report, titled An Industry Transformed, was conducted by Purely’s new research and analysis service Streamonomics. It predicts the figure, which excludes sports content, will increase further in 2021 to US$250bn.

“Audience demand, content expenditure and TV budgets all reached all-time highs [in 2020]. But this is only the start of what’s to come,” Purely said.

“Even more spending growth is on the short-term horizon as a new wave of ad-supported platforms start gaining a stronger foothold around the world, alongside the subscription-funded services that have been driving the streaming marketplace until now.”

By region, production spend from companies based in North America rose by 16.1% in 2020, while the smaller markets of Africa & the Middle East, Latin America and Oceania saw growth of 46.3%, 32.9% and 32.5% respectively. This was fuelled by rapidly growing local streamers like Shahid VIP in the Middle East.

European production spend failed to keep pace, increasing by 11.8%, but this figure is expected to grow as local streaming platforms like Viaplay in the Nordics and Movistar+ in Spain expand their offering.

The world’s biggest single spender on content remains The Walt Disney Company, with a gross total of US$28.6bn in 2020 on original series such as The Mandalorian. This figure is more than the spend across the whole of Asia, which was US$27.7bn last year.

The recent announcement of the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, whose combined content spend totalled US$20.8bn in 2020, means Netflix has now been pushed into third place on the Hollywood spending charts with its US$15.1bn outlay last year.

Once Amazon completes its acquisition of MGM, that combined entity will rank as the fourth largest North American production force, with a content spend of US$11.8bn.

The US$76.3bn combined spending of those four companies almost equates to the entire worldwide spending outside of North America, at US$77.3bn.

Elsewhere, twice as much money as Netflix and the major Hollywood studios are spending on original content is spent around the globe on co-financing and acquiring the rights to independently made feature films and TV programming. According to the report, indie content spending jumped by 25.3% year-on-year in 2020 and now accounts for 65.5% of the world’s film and TV production activity.

The research also showed that in the US, average budgets across all new series in the scripted, unscripted, daytime and kids’ genres was up 16.5% in 2020. Budget inflation has been created by streamers and producers fighting for talent exclusivity, and a hike in production costs in order to deliver stand-out shows subscription drivers.

The cost of introducing and monitoring Covid-19 protocols in 2020 also added 20% to 30% to production budgets. These costs look to set to stay for a while, according to the report, but even if they do subside, industry talk of introducing ‘green production initiatives’ could see a further 5% to 10% added over time.

Purely founder and CEO Wayne Marc Godfrey said: “This is the element of our research that perhaps surprised me the most, as every producer I talk to tells me that it’s constantly challenging to get shows financed and commissioned and that budgets are always under pressure. I think the time has come for them to ‘follow the money’ and take their biggest and best ideas – whether scripted or unscripted – to the streamers.

“Now that the tables have well and truly turned, a domestic public service broadcaster or local linear network should no longer be the main goal for an ambitious production business.

“The streamers are also coproducing and acquiring more ready-made content than ever before too – so it’s no longer just about producing an ‘original’ for them. This provides indies and distributors with a range of options for their content and as these options evolve, so are conversations around rights, with streamers more willing to enter into regional-only deals for example.

“What is remarkable about these record numbers is that the industry’s spending has yet to bump up against any natural ceiling. Every year, there is talk of the industry being on the cusp of ‘peak television’ and yet it is clear from our own business dealings that the streaming of films and TV shows is only now starting to reach escape velocity.

“Streaming is not just displacing traditional sources of entertainment revenue such as pay TV and linear broadcasting, it is actually expanding the global marketplace for video. The big question then becomes whether there are enough good stories out there, and talents to tell them, to keep fuelling this transformation.”

A separate report from UK-based distributor Drive found that the number of VoD services launched in the UK, US and EU territories increased by 32% from 2,270 in 2017 to 3,015 in 2020, with 745 new service launches in four years.

The Drive New Buyers Report also revealed that UK production companies’ international revenue growth significantly outstripped that from domestic sources. In 2013, international sales made up around 17% of total revenue at £500m (US$696.24m), while at the end of 2019 it had grown to 39% at £1.6bn, increasing by a total of 229% over six years. Across the same period, domestic revenue increased from £2.2bn to £2.5bn – growth of just 16%.

In figures obtained at the outset of the pandemic, factual and factual entertainment programming briefly represented a massive 40% of all commissioning by new streamers, as scripted production ground to a halt in the second quarter of 2020.

“Unsurprisingly, we’ve seen an ever-increasing rise in VoD growth over the past three years and, to date, this shows no signs of slowing, with our 2021 VoD revenues already 50% over our 2020 figures, and so on track to double by year end,” Drive joint MDs Lilla Hurst and Ben Barrett said in a statement.

“Domestic growth has largely stagnated for the UK production sector and it’s clear that many new buyers, of which many more may have launched during the pandemic itself, provide UK producers, particularly in the factual space, more opportunities than ever to create vital international revenue streams.”