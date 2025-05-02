Streamers Shudder, AMC+ check in to psychological horror series Hell Motel

Streamers Shudder and AMC+ are gearing up to launch an eight-episode limited series from Slasher creators Aaron Martin and Ian Carpenter next month, starring Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack.

Hell Motel will premiere on June 17 with its first two episodes on Shudder and AMC+, with new episodes releasing weekly thereafter.

The psychological horror series stars Emmy Award-winner McCormack and sees a group of 10 true crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of a newly renovated motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic mass murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Other cast members include Paula Brancati, Shaun Benson, Atticus Mitchell, Emmanuel Kabongo, Jim Watson, Genevieve DeGraves, Brynn Godenir, Michelle Nolden and Canadian drag queen Icesis Couture, who makes a guest appearance.

The Shudder original series is developed and produced by Shaftesbury, in association with Hollywood Suite and with the financial participation of the Bell Fund. AMC Networks holds distribution rights.

The series is created and executive produced by Martin and showrunner Carpenter. Additional executive producers include Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Thomas P Vitale and director Adam MacDonald.

“With Hell Motel we take a good look in the mirror as both horror fans and horror creators, delving into the allure of a genre of storytelling as old as drama itself,” said creators Martin and Carpenter in a joint statement.