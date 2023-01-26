Streamers giving Lat Am creators increased freedom amid content surge

CONTENT AMERICAS: The global industry’s increased interest in original Latin American titles has allowed writers and producers across the region greater creative control over their content than ever before, delegates heard in Miami yesterday.

During a panel session at Content Americas on Wednesday, Lat Am creatives told of the positive change ushered in by the streamers’ growing focus on Lat Am content, saying it has provided them the chance to better shape the titles emerging from the region due to the growth of the showrunner role.

“The platforms have provided us the possibility to really look after the work that is being done from all perspectives. In the past we never had that possibility,” said Mauricio Leiva-Cock, showrunner, writer, director and exec producer at Fidelio. “From the perspective of how a TV writer can have more control over how a story is told, it’s evolved dramatically.”

Leiva-Cock’s industry colleagues echoed his comments and added that the streamers expect creatives to be more actively involved in the pre-production, shaping and completion of original shows, which breaks with the traditional norms and expectations associated with writers and producers in Lat Am.

This, in turn, has brought about greater creative freedom and allowed creators the possibility to take risks and do away with traditional series structures, character tropes, themes and expectations, helping meet the demand for fresh, original Lat Am content, the panellists noted.

“I can’t handle this much freedom; I was used to another system,” joked veteran Venezuelan executive Leonardo Padrón, a writer and producer for Netflix. “The experience has been very gratifying; it’s interesting that now we have the possibility to be involved in all parts of the process. The freedom we have now is wonderful.”