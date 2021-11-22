Streamer Shahid VIP orders BBC Studios’ Stand Up Sketch Show

MBC-owned Arabic SVoD service Shahid VIP has commissioned a local version of BBC Studios comedy format The Stand Up Sketch Show.

The 10×30’ series is produced by Dubai- and Lebanon-based Different Productions and will be added to Shahid’s SVoD service this month.

The series, known locally as Stand UP سكتش, takes well-known comedians’ best stand-up stories and brings them to life in sketch form.

Local comedians that feature on the show includes Maz Jobrani, Mo Amer, Khaled Mansour and Shadi Alfons.

The Stand Up Sketch Show was originally created and produced by London-based Spirit Studios for commercial broadcaster ITV2 in the UK.

This is the second international market to license the format after a debut in Sweden on public service broadcaster SVT at the end of 2020. The Stand Up Sketch Show won Best Comedy at the International Format Awards 2020.

The new format announcement comes as Dubai Media relicenses the Astronauts: Toughest Job in the Universe format for a second series. The 10-part series, which follows 14 ordinary people as they take on a training regime usually reserved for real-life astronaut candidates, first aired on Dubai TV in 2019.

Also Produced by Different Productions for Dubai Media this local format will air on free-to-air channel Dubai TV later this month.

The format licence agreements were brokered by Tommaso Muffato, format sales executive at BBC Studios.

André Renaud, senior VP of global format sales at BBC Studios, said: “I’m confident that this original premise will resonate locally just as much as our earlier formats – No Kitchen Required for Quest Arabiya and Astronauts, which has been renewed for a second series.”