Streamer revenues outstripped pubcaster earnings in Europe for the first time in 2024, Ampere claims

Total revenues from SVoD services surpassed public broadcaster revenues in Europe for the first time last year, according to research and insights firm Ampere Analysis.

Data showed that subscriptions and advertising earnings for paid streamers outstripped public TV earnings from taxes, license fees and commercial income.

The long-term picture doesn’t loom any better for pubcasters either. Ampere predicts a 37% increase in streamer revenues to reach €38.4 billion by 2029 – with Netflix remaining the most important contributor – while pubcaster revenues will continue to stagnate, rising incrementally by just 1% to €27.9bn by 2029.

The US streamers have enjoyed strong growth in Europe recently with the introduction of ad-supported subscription plans. Monthly membership price hikes and crackdowns on password sharing have also boosted revenues, while new platforms such as Max have increased the number of major players.

Ampere forecast that by 2029, advertising will account for 8% of European revenues for the US platforms.

Despite their financial struggles, pubcasters still commissioned 43% of all TV titles in Europe, acting as a stabilising force in the broader production sector. Their own broadcaster video-on-demand (BVoD) streaming services are also popular among local audiences and rank among the most used platforms.

According to Ampere’s biannual survey of internet-enabled households, local pubcasters BVoD services were the second most used streaming platform in Q3 of 2024 in the UK, Denmark, and Finland; while in Sweden and Norway, they ranked third.

With UK pubcaster such as Channel 4, ITV and BBC all prioritising digital-first long-term content strategies, Ampere says that collaboration could be the key to competing with deep-pocketed streamers.

Sam Young, analyst, Ampere Analysis, said: “To remain competitive amid shifting viewing habits, and in the face of global streamers, PSBs must prioritise the development of their streaming platforms and find innovative ways to operate within limited and often uncertain funding structures.

“Forming ambitious strategic partnerships can enable them to continue to produce high-quality content at lower costs and expand their audience reach. However, local governments must recognise the need for financially sustainable models, especially as broadcasters face rising content costs, driven by increasing competition from global streamers.

“Adequate funding is not only essential for PSBs to keep investing in distinctive programming and fulfilling their public service remits, it’s also necessary to support the wider European production sector.”