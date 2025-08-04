Streamer Canela TV picks up Tale Wind’s animated preschool series Turbozaurs

Spanish-language streaming platform Canela TV has acquired Armenian animated preschool series Turbozaurs to launch on its services in the US, Mexico and Colombia.

Produced by Tale Wind Studio, Turbozaurs follows the adventures of a team of dinosaurs that have evolved into powerful machines. Together, they protect their world from danger while teaching young viewers valuable lessons about teamwork, courage and friendship.

Turbozaurs is available in more than 30 countries in 22 languages, including Kartoon Channel in the US, TV Cultura in Brazil, Warner Bros Discovery and Nick Jr in Italy, Youku and Tencent in China, Mediacorp in Singapore, Minika in Turkey, TV Azteca 7 and Channel 5 in Mexico, and the international WildBrain YouTube network.