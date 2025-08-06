Please wait...
Please wait...

Streamer Acorn TV, Germany’s ZDF are back on the trail of The Chelsea Detective

Vanessa Emme, left, and Adrian Scarborough

Streamer Acorn TV and ZDF in Germany have begun filming a fourth season of crime drama The Chelsea Detective in and around London.

Season four, consisting of four feature-length episodes (4×90′), will premiere on Acorn TV in 2026, with stars Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve) and Vanessa Emme (Dublin Murders) returning in leading roles.

Investigating murder cases in the affluent London borough of Chelsea, the series is produced by Acorn TV’s Acorn Media Enterprises, ZDF and the BBC Studios invested indie Expectation, whose co-founder, former BBC and ITV exec Peter Fincham, created the show.

Season four episodes are written by Fincham, Glen Laker and Liz Lake. The directors are Richard Signy and Audrey Cooke. It is executive produced by Fincham and Ella Kelly.

Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ streaming service, serves as the exclusive home for the series in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Nico Franks 06-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Duo form Next Gen Global Media Network to connect execs aged under 40
Senior leadership team at Skydance/Paramount takes shape ahead of merger
Former Netflix exec Amy Takahara sues streamer for wrongful termination, gender bias
Corporation for Public Broadcasting to shut down due to Trump-led cuts
Blue Ant to begin trading on Toronto Stock Exchange as Boat Rocker deal closes

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE