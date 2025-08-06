Streamer Acorn TV, Germany’s ZDF are back on the trail of The Chelsea Detective

Streamer Acorn TV and ZDF in Germany have begun filming a fourth season of crime drama The Chelsea Detective in and around London.

Season four, consisting of four feature-length episodes (4×90′), will premiere on Acorn TV in 2026, with stars Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve) and Vanessa Emme (Dublin Murders) returning in leading roles.

Investigating murder cases in the affluent London borough of Chelsea, the series is produced by Acorn TV’s Acorn Media Enterprises, ZDF and the BBC Studios invested indie Expectation, whose co-founder, former BBC and ITV exec Peter Fincham, created the show.

Season four episodes are written by Fincham, Glen Laker and Liz Lake. The directors are Richard Signy and Audrey Cooke. It is executive produced by Fincham and Ella Kelly.

Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ streaming service, serves as the exclusive home for the series in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. BBC Studios is handling global sales.