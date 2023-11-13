Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy on illuminating All the Light We Cannot See

Today we hear from Stranger Things exec producer and director Shawn Levy about collaborating with Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight on new Netflix miniseries All the Light We Cannot See.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

From directing movies such as Night at the Museum, Free Guy and The Adam Project, Shawn Levy has become a key member of the creative team behind Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things.

He now returns to the streamer to direct all four episodes of All the Light We Cannot See, a miniseries based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set during the Second World War, centering on the relationship between a blind French girl and a German teenager forced to join the Nazis.

Levy spoke to Michael Pickard about his partnership with writer Steven Knight, his directing style and why the series, which launched worldwide this month, is more relevant and resonant that he could have ever imagined.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.