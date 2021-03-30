Story Lab replaces Iskas with joint MDs

Dentsu-owned content investor, producer and distributor The Story Lab has promoted Cathy Boxall and Fotini Paraskakis to joint global MDs of the company.

The pair are stepping up to lead The Story Lab as Michael Iskas departs to pursue new opportunities in the entertainment industry, after launching the company six years ago and leading it ever since as global president.

Boxall will become MD of sales and brand entertainment while Paraskakis has been named MD of production services.

Boxall said: “The entertainment industry has been disrupted, both by the growth of OTT platforms and the global pandemic, while at the same time consumer spending and media consumption has changed in this new normal.

“With this our joint focus and perspective, we’re able to lean into our specialist expertise and maximise the returns and growth potential for clients with the development, financing and distribution of IP.”

Paraskakis added: “This last year has really highlighted the strategic importance of having both fresh and relevant content and the ability to get that content seen by the consumer, on their terms and in ways that work for them. This is something we’ve always known at The Story Lab, but as we look ahead, we can see this being even more significant to client objectives as the whole consumer, entertainment and marketing ecosystem evolves.”

As entertainment production and distribution studio of Japanese ad agency Dentsu International, The Story Lab has created thousands of bespoke, local and global content pieces and premium formats.