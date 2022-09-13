Story Films’ Witness Number 3 finds safe havens

NEWS BRIEF: NPO in the Netherlands, TV4 in Sweden, MTV in Finland and Virgin Media in Ireland have all picked up Witness Number 3, a female-led thriller from Story Films for Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5.

Following its C5 premiere, the four-parter launched recently on SVoD service Paramount+ Australia and has also been sold to TVNZ in New Zealand by its distributor All3Media International. Additionally, Acorn TV has signed deals for home entertainment rights for the series in the UK, Ireland and Australia.