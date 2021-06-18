Stories First options ‘Indigiqueer’ novel

Canadian production company Stories First has optioned Joshua Whitehead’s award-winning ‘Indigiqueer’ novel Jonny Appleseed for the screen.

Vancouver-based Stories First Productions CEO and producer Leena Minifie negotiated the option for the book with Arsenal Pulp Press president Brian Lam and CookeMcDermid Agency’s Paige Sisley and Stephanie Sinclair.

A 4×46’ miniseries is now in the works. Stories First said the show will “champion bravery, defiance and love” and will be in the vein of UK series It’s a Sin and Fleabag.

Jonny Appleseed tells the coming-of-age story of a two-spirited and Indigenous queer youth who transitions from life on a reservation to the bustling city. He travels with his two closest friends, and together the trio navigate love, culture shock, urban hustle and adulthood.

The novel was the winner of Canadian pubcaster the CBC’s Canada Reads competition earlier this year.

“This story has already resonated with people across the country and is one we are honoured to bring to an even wider audience. As an Indigenous-owned and -operated production company, we aim to honour the reimagining of Jonny,” said Minifie, whose credits include Indian Horse, The Grizzlies Movie, Monkey Beach, America Divided and BC – A History.