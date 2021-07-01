Steven Knight brings This Town to Content London as final speakers for Hot Properties and Case Studies announced

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, together with a raft of other top creatives, have been confirmed as speakers at Content London as part of the three-day event’s Hot Properties and Case Studies strand.
In a much-anticipated Hot Properties Drama session, Knight will discuss his latest series, This Town, along with Karen Wilson and Martin Haines, co-managing directors of Kudos, which is producing the drama with Knight’s prodco Nebulastar for the BBC.
Content London TIER 4 tickets end this Friday. Find out more about the conference and register now by CLICKING HERE.
Chris Brancato, who co-created Narcos and Godfather of Harlem, has also joined the speaker line-up and will be joined on stage by Michael Wright, head of MGM+, in a Case Study session to explore from concept to screen the new crime thriller Hotel Cocaine, which will debut on MGM+ in 2024.
Also bringing their latest show, Las Mesias, to Content London are the award-winning young showrunning duo from Spain, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrosso (Veneno). They will be joined by María Valenzuela, head of Moviestar Plus+ International, to go behind the scenes of this big-budget Spanish drama series that premiered on Moviestar Plus+ in October.
In another Case Study, this time focused on unscripted, Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean, who hosts the successful reality TV series, A New Kind of Beautiful, will join its creator Caroline Bernier to talk about how the TV series came about, it’s purpose and ambition and how the show is being sold around the world.
Other shows newly-confirmed to showcase in the Hot Properties and Case Studies strand at Content London are Those Who Stayed, a unique drama inspired by true events which happened in Kyiv in the first few weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the return of long-running Australian soap Neighbours on Amazon Freevee, Canadian drama series Sight Unseen, Middle Eastern crime drama, Karantina, and We Might Regret This, a character driven comedy-drama, from Roughcut TV in association with Village Roadshow for BBC Two.
These projects join previously announced Hot Properties White Lies, Soon Comes Night, The Morning After, Volcano, So Long, Marianne and Dope Girls.