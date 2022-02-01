Stephen Land exits Jupiter Entertainment to found new prodco A3 Content

Stephen Land, founder and former CEO of Sky-backed Jupiter Entertainment, has left the company to set up a new Miami-based production outfit, A3 Content.

The new prodco plans to finance and create scripted and unscripted programming for linear and streaming platforms, in addition to investing in early-stage businesses both inside and outside the content sector.

A3 Content has already secured several greenlights, including a commission for Mysteries and Scandals, a series for Telemundo’s streaming service Tplus on Peacock.

In addition, A3 Content said it is currently filming an unannounced feature documentary and has optioned the rights to scripted series Dead City, based on the bestselling book series from children’s author James Ponti.

Land founded Jupiter Entertainment more than 25 years ago and sold the company to Sky in 2015. During his tenure at the company, he produced series, documentaries and true-crime franchises for networks including discovery+, Investigation Discovery, A&E, History, Nickelodeon, TVOne and Oxygen. Its credits include Snapped (Oxygen), Joe Kenda: Homicide Hunter (Investigation Discovery), the American Murder Mystery strand (Investigation Discovery) and Fatal Attraction (TVOne).

Last year Land was named as a senior adviser to Sky Studios, helping to spearhead partnerships and identify strategic growth initiatives across Sky Studios’ production portfolio, as well as sourcing premium documentary content within the US. He will retain this advisory role.

With Land’s departure, Jupiter Entertainment president Patrick Reardon is taking sole charge of the company.

“Jupiter was a sensational and fulfilling journey. The company is in capable hands and poised for continued growth,” said Land in a statement.

“With the incredible transformation in the industry, we feel now is the ideal time to forge something brand new and delve into compelling, fresh storytelling that will resonate with viewers.”