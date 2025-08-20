Stephen A Smith, Kevin Frazier strike partnership to develop slate at Straight Shooter Media

US sports and entertainment media personalities Stephen A Smith and Kevin Frazier have teamed up to develop a slate of content at Smith’s prodco Straight Shooter Media.

The strategic partnership will see Smith and Frazier, who have been friends for over 30 years, focus on sports and entertainment across television, digital platforms and streaming.

Smith is currently host and executive producer of First Take, the ESPN morning show that has been on air for the past 13 years. Frazier is the co-host of Entertainment Tonight, the entertainment news programme distributed by CBS Media Ventures. He is also the founder of the digital platform HipHollywood.

The duo are aiming to expand Straight Shooter’s original content slate, which currently includes the ESPN docuseries Up For Debate and The Stephen A Smith Show on YouTube, which says it features “unfiltered” takes on sports, politics and pop culture.

With a focus on amplifying diverse voices, Smith and Frazier are looking to produce docuseries, interview-driven formats and scripted content. Various projects are currently in development with “major” networks and streaming platforms, according to the company.

Smith said: “Kevin Frazier is a consummate professional and one of the most respected voices in entertainment. Teaming up with him isn’t just a partnership – it’s a statement. We’re here to build something different, something disruptive and something authentic.”

Frazier added: “Stephen A Smith is a force – period. His vision for Straight Shooter Media is ambitious, timely and exactly what the industry needs right now. I’m thrilled to build something that not only entertains but also informs and empowers.”