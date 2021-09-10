Please wait...
Stephanie Langhoff’s High Tide rises with first-look Boat Rocker deal

Canada-headquartered Boat Rocker Media has inked a first-look deal with US producer Stephanie Langhoff and her newly launched production outfit, High Tide Productions.

Stephanie Langhoff

Under the deal, Langhoff, who is former president of Duplass Brothers Productions, will develop TV series, feature films and digital projects.

While working at the prodco, headed up by Jay and Mark Duplass, Langhoff’s credits included HBO’s Togetherness and feature films Jeff, Who Lives at Home and The Do-Deca-Pentathlon.

Most recently she executive produced the acclaimed Starz drama Vida, which ran for three seasons and ended in 2020. Prior to joining Duplass Brothers Productions, Langhoff was an executive with New York-based Revolution Studios.

Publicly listed Boat Rocker, which has been trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange since March, acquired Platform One Media in September 2019 and a year later rebranded the company under its Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted banner.

The division has several first-look deals in place, including pacts with Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions and Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures.

Last month, the company unveiled a new multi-genre development deal with Dr Ibram X Kendi.

Recent shows produced by Boat Rocker include family drama American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney for Showtime and sci-fi drama Invasion for Apple TV+.

“Stephanie is a formidable producer with a strong track record of bringing unforgettable character-driven stories to life on-screen,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, vice-chair of Boat Rocker Studios.

Jordan Pinto 10-09-2021

