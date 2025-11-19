Stephan Katzmann to replace Maria Kaltenegger as Beta Film CFO in April 2026

Munich-based production and distribution group Beta Film has tapped Stephan Katzmann to replace its outgoing CFO Maria Kaltenegger.

From April 2026, Katzmann, who is CFO of licensing and distribution at Mediawan-owned Leonine Group in Germany, will take over the position of CFO from Kaltenegger, who is returning to financial auditor KPMG.

Katzmann has held his current role at Leonine Group for the past six years following the merger between Tele-München Group and Universum Film.

Before that, he was managing director of finance at Sport 1 as well as at Constantin Film Group, where he served as MD of finance of Constantin Film Distribution and Constantin Film Production.

Kaltenegger has been with Beta for five-and-a-half years, is returning to KPMG, where prior to joining Beta in 2020 had spent over 20 years.

Moritz von Kruedener, MD at Beta Film, said: “Stephan Katzmann can draw on extensive experience in the financial sector of distribution and production; these are excellent prerequisites for the successful further development of the group in a production and sales market characterised by consolidation, competition, and pressure to innovate.”