Stefan Stuckmann comedy series Youth ordered for ZDFneo in Germany

German public broadcaster ZDF has commissioned a new comedy series, titled Youth, for its young-skewing channel ZDFneo.

Stefan Stuckmann, the comedy writer and showrunner known for his work on ZDFneo series MdB Eichwald, is behind the series with his Berlin-based prodco Quokas Originals, in collaboration with Studio Zentral.

Youth stars Thomas Schubert (King of Stonks) and Leon Ullrich (Sonne & Beton) as young adults navigating work, romance and the quest for happiness among their friends, neighbours and partners.

Producers are Stuckmann and Alexander Keil for Quokas, plus Lucas Schmidt and Lasse Scharpen for Studio Zentral. ZDF Studios is handling distribution.