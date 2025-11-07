Steel Spring Studios brings post-production on Prime Video’s Kill Jackie to South Australia

Australian production company Steel Spring Studios has commenced post-production on the eight-part revenge thriller Kill Jackie, which has been commissioned by Prime Video.

The series, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, was co-created and executive produced by Steel Springs founder Peter Lawson and is based on novel The Price You Pay by Nick Harkaway, written under the pseudonym Aidan Truhen. The television series adaptation is a coproduction between Steel Spring Studios and Fremantle.

The thriller explores the dangerous life of art dealer and former gangster Jackie Price, played by Zeta-Joes, who finds herself pursued by a squad of the world’s most terrifying assassins.

South Australian post-production company KOJO Studios and sound post company Studio 508 are providing post-production on the series, supported by the South Australian Film Commission’s Post, Digital and VFX rebate.

Kill Jackie is slated to launch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, the Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Canada. Fremantle will handle sales in all other territories except the US, which will be managed by Steel Springs Pictures.